Andhra police launch 'Corona special song'

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police have launched a "corona special song" video to create awarness about the preventive steps againt the virus.

The song also marks the efforts of police personnel working day and night amid the current challenges.

State Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang released the video song. It is written by Sparjan who has also composed music. Indian Idol famous singer Sriramachandra has sung it.

Sparjan said that most parts of the song have been produced during work from home by the artists.

Singer Sriramachandra joined the launch program through video conference. (ANI)

