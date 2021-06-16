Andhra Police says YSRCP leader killed realtive in 'self defence'

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader K Sivaprasad Reddy allegedly shot dead his relative in "self defence", before killing himself, police said on Tuesday.

Addressing media, Pulivendula Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Srinivasulu said, police have filed a case in the matter, and further investigation is underway.

"Parthasarathy Reddy and K Sivaprasad Reddy (Prasad Reddy) lived in houses opposite to each other. They are relatives. Parthasarathy Reddy had in past attempted to put Prasad Reddy's house on fire with petrol. In that regard, a case was filed," the DSP said.

"That Parthasarathy was also accused in a case of attack on police in 2018. This morning around 6.30 am Parthasarathy Reddy tried to attack on Prasad Reddy's house. Prasad Reddy has a licensed weapon. He fired on Parthasarathy Reddy with the licensed gun in self defence. Parthasarathy died on the spot. Later Prasad Reddy also shot himself and died. We have filed case and investigating the matter," he added.



Earlier on Tuesday, YSRCP leader Prasad Reddy allegedly shot dead his relative before killing himself with the same gun in Nallapureddy Pelli of Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district.

Local police rushed the two men to government hospital immediately where they were declared as brought dead.

Police had said that old enmity between Prasad Reddy and his relative Parthasarathi Reddy was the reason for the shooting.

Pulivendula Urban Police Station Circle Inspector Bhaskar Reddy had earlier said that Parthasarathy had an eccentric nature and had picked up quarrels with villagers. Parthasarathy and Sivaprasad had some some old grudges against each other.

Both bodies were sent to the Pulivendula government general hospital for a postmortem and a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC. (ANI)

