Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police on Thursday seized 280 kg cannabis (ganja) from two different vehicles and detained 13 people at Gannavaram in Krishna district.
"The police were searching vehicles at Pottipadu toll plaza. During the search, they found 240 kg of cannabis in a tempo mini-bus and detained ten people in the bus for enquiry," said Circle Inspector, Srinivas.
He added, "During the same search, the police also found 40 kg of cannabis in an RTC bus. Three persons travelling in the bus were detained."
The police are questioning the accused and carrying out further investigation into the matter. (ANI)
Andhra police seize 280 kg ganja
ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 13:15 IST
