Andhra Police seize unaccounted wealth worth over Rs 90 lakh in Anantapuram

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 19 (ANI): The Anantapuram district police on Wednesday seized unaccounted wealth worth over Rs 90 lakh, which belonged to an auditor of the district treasury department.

The police caught a huge cache of ornaments worth Rs 15 lakhs and fixed deposit bonds worth nearly Rs 50 lakhs and Rs 27.05-lakh worth promissory notes in the Bukkaraya Samudram town.

The police raided the house of one Balappa in Gandhi Nagar colony. Later, the police found out that all the possessions belong to Gajula Manoj Kumar, who is a senior auditor in Anantapuram treasury department.

Speaking to ANI, the police said, "Based on the information, we raided the house of Balappa. The team got suspicious after finding eight trunk boxes in the house, upon which they were opened. After opening these boxes, we found gold and silver material."

"After enquiry, we found that Balappa's son- in- law Nagalinga works for one Manoj, who had kept the boxes in the residence," the police added.

The police further informed that a case would be registered in the matter and that the Income Tax, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and other concerned departments would also be informed.

"A case will be registered in the matter, after which Manoj will be questioned. He will also be questioned on the air pistol that was also found along with other materials. The Income Tax, ACB and other concerned departments will also be informed for further action," the police further said.

The police also found arms and ammunition including three 9 mm pistols, 18 rounds of bullets, one air gun.

A case under section 102 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been registered. (ANI)

