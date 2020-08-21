Andhra Police seizes 2350 bottles of liquor in Krishna district

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police on Friday seized 2,350 bottles of liquor from a car in Krishna district.
The police managed to arrest one miscreant while another escaped from the spot.
"Police taskforce caught a huge cache of liquor which was being transported from Madhira in Khammam district of Telangana to Vijayawada in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh," a Nandigama police official said.
The task force personnel were checking vehicles at Nandigama where they found a car in suspicious condition.
After the vehicle was checked, the illegal liquor bottles were found in the car.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2020 15:19 IST
