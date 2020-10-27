Andhra Police solves Visakhapatnam ATM loot case; recovers Rs 6 lakh of over Rs 9 lakh stolen

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Police on Monday solved a case in which over Rs 9 lakh was looted from an ATM on October 22 night in Visakhapatnam.

The police have also identified the two thieves --- Sammarjyot Singh and Jafar Sadiq.

Speaking at a press conference here, Crime Deputy Commissioner of police (DCP) Suresh Babu said, the SBI



ATM was cut with the help of a gas cutter and a total of Rs 9,59,500 was stolen after the camera was disconnected by the thieves.

DCP Babu revealed that the robbers left for Bangaluru on the morning of October 23 after committing the crime. The police have also managed to recovered Rs 6 lakhs.

According to the Police, the thieves had earlier robbed ATMs in Hyderabad, Kookatpalli, Madhapur, and Bangaluru. (ANI)

