Andhra Police stops convoy of TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police on Thursday stopped the convoy of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao while he was going from Rajahmundry central jail to Vijayawada.

Umamaheswara Rao who was arrested a few days ago after ruckus over an illegal mining issue at Kondapalli reserve forest got bail.

TDP leaders and workers accompanied him in huge numbers as he was released from Rajahmundry central jail.



However, police stopped his convoy at Bhimadole town of West Godavari district and blocked the road.

Infuriated TDP leaders protested against the police action that led to a verbal altercation. After some time, the police allowed them to go.

When Rao reached Hanuman Junction in the Krishna district, he wanted to offer prayers at the Hanuman temple on the highway. However, the police did not let him get down the car, citing traffic problems as a reason. After a brief verbal altercation, he left the place and headed towards Vijayawada.

TDP condemned the police behavior towards the party leader when he was going out of prison on bail. (ANI)

