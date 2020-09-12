Andhra police to launch house monitoring services from Sept 17

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): In an attempt to boost the security in the state, Andhra Pradesh police will be introducing the 'AP Police Seva' mobile application using which local residents can request the police department to monitor their house while they are elsewhere.

The 'AP Police Seva' application will be inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 17, informed police.

In major towns and urban areas, police will be setting up CCTVs and motion sensors at the residence of citizens filing a request. Any person entering the house without prior intimation will automatically trigger an alarm, thereby alerting not only the local police but also the owner of the house via SMS.



The service including the installation of cameras and monitor sensors will be provided to the citizens free of cost. With this application, the citizens will also be able to avail 85 more such services.

"This app is being launched with a vision for it to become a one-stop centre for a majority of police services such as requesting for a background check of a probable employee/tenant, applying for a plethora of permissions like filing a complaint, downloading an FIR, checking the challan status and paying the same," the police said.

Whereas in rural and remote parts of the state, the house of the person filing a request will be monitored by a constable who will not just keep a close eye on the house, but also click a picture of the house on a daily basis and send it to the person availing the service. (ANI)

