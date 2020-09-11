Andhra police tops in NCRB report on developing, identifying chance fingerprints from crime scenes

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh police department has stood first in the country for identifying and developing 'chance fingerprints' from crime scenes in a report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), said police.

"The Andhra Pradesh Police department receives much-deserved recognition as the force stood first in the country when it comes to developing 'chance fingerprints' from the scenes of crime as well as identifying 'chance print cases' for the year 2019-2020," read an official note by the police.

"The department was successful in developing 9,418 chance prints during this period, followed by Kerala at a distant second with 7,687 prints. When it comes to identifying chance print cases, AP topped the charts with a gigantic margin of 233 cases with a total of 512. Punjab stood second with 279 cases," it added.

NCRB has said that the main responsibility of fingerprint experts is to develop the 'chance prints' left by criminals at the crime scene and match the same with the fingerprints of known criminals.

The report adds that Andhra Pradesh police are working with fewer fingerprint experts as against the sanctioned number, and despite that, it managed to do better than other states.

"Despite working with fewer fingerprint experts as the report suggests, the state standing first in the country in terms of both developing chance fingerprints an identifying chance prints cases speaks volumes about the competence and efficiency of the AP police force under the leadership of DGP Gautam Sawang IPS and CM Jagan Mohan Reddy," said ADGP CID, PV Sunil Kumar.

"This recognition is only going to make us work harder towards ending crime and bringing criminals to justice. We are committed to the people of AP and will continue to be so," he added. (ANI)

