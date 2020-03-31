Andhra power dept employees donate Rs 7.87 cr to CM relief fund to fight coronavirus pandemic

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Power Department employees on Tuesday gave a donation of Rs 7.87 crores to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) to aid the fight against coronavirus.

State Power Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy handed over the cheque to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli, Amaravati on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a total of 17 new COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in the state since last night, according to the Director, Health & Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

