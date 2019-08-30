Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Ten children were injured when a school bus fell down from a bridge on Friday in Kammapali village of Nellore district.
The injured students were admitted to a government hospital.
The bus, belonging to Sri Chaitanya School, was crossing a culvert bridge on its way to pick up students from nearby villages in the morning.
Several students suffered minor injuries. (ANI)
Andhra Pradesh: 10 children injured in school bus accident in Nellore district
ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 19:01 IST
Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Ten children were injured when a school bus fell down from a bridge on Friday in Kammapali village of Nellore district.