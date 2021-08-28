Andhra Pradesh: 1,321 new Covid cases reported in last 24 hours

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh has recorded 1,321 new Covid cases during the last 24 hours, as per a bulletin released by the state government on Saturday.



Within the same duration, 1,499 people recovered from the infection while 19 succumbed to the deadly virus.

There are currently 14,853 active cases in the state, says the bulletin.

Total 20,10,566 cases have been recorded in the state so far, out of which 19,81,906 people have recovered from the infection while 13,807 have died from the disease. (ANI)

