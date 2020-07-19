Andhra Pradesh: 14-day lockdown begins in Srikakulam district

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Srikakulam Municipal Commissioner Nallanayya has informed that the district administration has imposed complete lockdown in Srikakulam town for 14 days from Saturday, and appealed to the public to cooperate.

Nallanayya said that since COVID-19 has spread in the limits of Srikakulam Municipal Corporation, the district collector has announced a 14-days lockdown from today.

All shops shall be totally shut down and only essential commodities including dairy and milk products, and vegetable shops will be allowed to remain open from 6 am to 1 pm.

"As many as 126 cases were recorded in the town till Friday. There are 73 containment zones. They are increasing day by day. Fines will be imposed on those coming out without masks. Please take care of personal health and safety, and don't come out unless there is an emergency. As a precautionary measure, use sanitisers or wash hands and always wear face masks," Nallanayya said.

"Section 144 has been imposed. The public should maintain social distance and any kind of functions or public gatherings aren't allowed. Follow the lockdown restrictions strictly to stay safe. We will sanitise all areas with bleaching powder and sodium hypochlorite solution. Medical staff will visit every house. Medical, sanitary and other staff are risking their lives to serve the public," added Nallanayya. (ANI)

