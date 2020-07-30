Andhra Pradesh: 2 arrested for illegal sand mining in Krishna district

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Two persons were arrested from Kanchikacherla village in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district for illegally transporting 175 tonnes of sand on Thursday, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vakul Jindal of the Special Enforcement Bureau said.

"A case has been filed against five persons. The sand was mined at places like Kanchikacherla, Gottumukkala and Kondapalli and was transported multiple times on a single bill," ASP Jindal said.

He further said that they had identified that more than 25 tonnes of sand were being transported on a bill that permitted only 18 tonnes.

"Lorry owner Venkatrao is the main accused. He works as a JCB operator and was booked along with an accomplice. 175 tonnes of sand, a lorry and a JCB have seized. Strict action will be taken against the accused," he added. (ANI)

