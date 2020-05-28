Andhra Pradesh: 2 brothers killed in road accident

Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): Two brothers died in a road accident at Daggubadu village under Parchuru Mandal of Prakasam on Wednesday afternoon when a lorry coming from the opposite direction hit the two-wheeler they were travelling on.

The deceased have been identified as Ch Hanumanta Rao (50) and Ch Srinivas Rao (48).

Parchuru Police Station Sub-Inspector, while speaking to ANI, said: "Hanumanta Rao and Srinivas Rao were travelling on a two-wheeler and a lorry coming from the opposite direction hit them. The brothers died on the spot. Their bodies are sent to Chirala GGH for the post-mortem examination."

The lorry involved in the accident has been seized and its driver has been detained, said the police. (ANI)

