Andhra Pradesh: 2 dead, 6 injured in road mishap in Vishakapatnam

Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Two people died and six others were injured in a road accident at Bennavaram village under Nathavaram Mandal in Vishakapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, Ramesh, Sub-Inspector at Nathavaram Police Station, said: "An overspeeding biker hit an auto-rickshaw, following which the auto-rickshaw overturned."

The deceased were identified as Dwarampudi Varalakshmi and the biker Giduturi Durga Prasad. The injured were taken to Narsipatnam Area Hospital for the treatment.

Out of the six, three injured people were later shifted to King George Hospital in Vishakapatnam for further treatment.

Narsipatnam MLA P Umashankar Ganesh called the police and instructed them to ensure that proper treatment is provided to the injured.

The police have a registered a case under Sections 304A, 338, 337 and 297 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Further probe is on.(ANI)

