Andhra Pradesh: 2 drug peddlers arrested in Visakhapatnam, contraband seized

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): In a Joint operation with City Task Force, Visakhapatnam Special Enforcement Bureau seized 380 ampoules of Pentazocine Lysine Lactate Injections and arrested two drug peddlers during a raid in Andhra Pradesh's Vizag, officials said on Wednesday.

Four cell phones and a two-wheeler were also seized by the police. The accused has been identified as Boda Srinu of Allipuram, Andhra Pradesh, and Durga Prasad of Kharagpur, an official familiar with the matter said.

Visakhapatnam Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Joint Director Bammidi Srinivasa Rao said, "SEB officials will act more strictly on drug peddlers who are ruining the future of the youth".

The crackdown on illegal drug injection racket was carried out under the directions of Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Srikanth and SEB Joint Director Bammidi Srinivasa Rao, they said.

"Police arrested a person selling narcotic injections in Visakhapatnam Maharani Peta Police Station limits," the official said.



"SEB officials seized 380 ampoules of drugs from Boda Srinu of Allipuram without any permits. During the Probe, It was found that Durga Prasad of Kharagpur was supplying drug injections to him," the official said.

"Visakhapatnam Special Enforcement Bureau and Task Force arrested them while supplying drugs at the Allipuram market area," they said.

"In their investigation, the SEB officers also found that Srinu, who bought the drug injection for 70 rupees, was selling it to the youth for 200 rupees. The accused and the suppliers were also arrested at the same time," the official added.

In December 2022, Officials of Visakhapatnam city Police arrested seven persons and seized 124 Kilos of contraband drugs.

Visakhapatnam city Police said they have arrested over 70 persons in the last seven months in connection with the smuggling of cannabis.

Earlier, Visakhapatnam city Police appealed to the parents to keep a close watch on the behaviour of children and if any abnormality and signs of depression are observed, parents shall immediately take the children to professional counselling.

"Parents may also avail of the facility of the city Police counselling centre "MARPU", where several drug-addicted children were given counselling and efforts were made to bring change in their lives," an official said in December 2022. (ANI)

