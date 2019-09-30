Andhra Pradesh: 2 held with 270 cannabis worth Rs 35 lakh

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Two people have been arrested after 270-kilogram cannabis was seized from their possession, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, Avanigadda Police conducted a surprise check at Puligadda toll plaza and saw a driver of a van stopped 20 metres from the spot.

When the police ran towards them, two persons get down from the vehicle and tried to run away.

During interrogation, they told police that they were smuggling cannabis from Anakapalli of Visakhapatnam district.

The police found 135 packets each carrying 2 kilogram of cannabis, the total worth is estimated at Rs 35 lakh. Officials have seized cannabis and the vehicle.

The accused, identified as Maya Krishnan (25) and Mayan (20) have been shifted to the police station. Both of them hail from Kalappan Patti village, Madurai Mandal in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

