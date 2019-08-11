Andhra Pradesh: 2 killed, 1 injured in fire accident at factory

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 11 (ANI): Two persons were killed and one suffered injuries in a fire accident at a factory in Pydibhimavaram village of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Aurobindo Pharma factory in the Srikakulam district. The workers at the factory were burning waste material. However, the fire flared up, killing two workers and injuring another, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Reddy Rahul (28) and Bommali Rajarao (38). (ANI)

