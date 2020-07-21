Andhra Pradesh: 2 policemen suspended for tonsuring head, assaulting SC man

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A sub-inspector and a constable were suspended in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district on Tuesday for allegedly beating up and tonsuring an SC youth in the police station.

A case under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act has been filed in the matter.

Reportedly, Vara Prasad had confronted a YSRCP leader and tried to stop his sand lorries at Muni Koodali area. Thereafter, the police called him on the pretext of enquiry in the case.

AP DGP Gautam Sawang informed that a sub-inspector and a constable have been suspended in this case and a full-fledged enquiry has been ordered.

He said that an SC/ST Atrocities Act has been case filed against the SI in question.

Vara Prasad, who belongs to Vedullapalle village, was called to Sita Nagaram police station on Monday for enquiry.

"I enquired about the incident that took place yesterday in the Sitanagaram police station limits, in Rajahmundry Urban district range. Sitanagaram SI Shaik Feroz Shah had called on Vara Prasad for enquiry in a case, beaten and injured him, tonsured his head and moustache," said DIG K V Mohan Rao.

DIG Rao said that stern action would be taken on any official indulging in such incidents. (ANI)

