Andhra Pradesh: 3 children die due to electrocution in Prakasam

Prakasam District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): In a tragic incident, three children who were returning from a mosque after offering morning Namaz, died of electrocution on the spot here on Wednesday.

This incident happened in Kopparam village in Santamagulur Mandal in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The deceased have been identified as Ameen Peer (11), Ghouse (11) and Hussain (10).

Santamaguluru PS sub-inspector, Sivanagaraju said, "This happened when the children were returning home after offering morning namaz. On their way back, they started playing around a flag pole of a political party and there was an electric pole next to it which they had hit with an iron rod. With that, the children got electrocuted and died on the spot."

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot to investigate and an FIR has also been registered. (ANI)

