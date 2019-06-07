Andhra Pradesh: 3 dead, 4 injured in road accident

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Three people died after a car lost its balance and rammed into a divider before colliding with another car. The accident took place near Kaja toll gate in Guntur on the National highway.

Three people including a couple present in the first car died on the spot and four are reportedly injured.

The toll staff and the police immediately reached the spot and shifted the injured to a Government hospital in Guntur.

The victims were travelling from Vijayawada to Guntur when the accident took place.

This is the second car accident to be reported in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. A similar incident was reported from Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh when a car rammed into a lorry at around 5 in the morning, claiming lives of 5 people. (ANI)

