Andhra Pradesh: 4 dead in road mishap in Krishna District

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Four people died in a road accident near Garikapadu check post in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday morning.

Sub-Inspector Raju, Jaggayyapeta Police Station told ANI that a car was coming from the direction of Hyderabad carrying five people, which collided with an Ertiga car coming from the opposite direction. Two people died on the spot, and the other two people succumbed to their injuries in the Jaggayyapeta Government Hospital.

One person is critically injured and has been shifted to Vijayawada Andhra Hospital. Two people in the Ertiga are safe.

The details of the deceased are not yet known.

Further investigation in this matter is going on. (ANI)

