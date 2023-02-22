Andhra Pradesh: 4 people killed after auto rams into lorry; 4 critical

Manyam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): As many as four people were killed including the driver and four others were said to be critical when a lorry collided with an auto at Chollapadam village in Komarada Mandal of Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

"Four people died on the spot in the fatal accident," Sub-inspector Komarada, said.

"People sustaining serious injuries were shifted to hospital. They are undergoing treatment," he informed.



Locals said that four people with serious injuries were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The fatal accident happened between Rayagad and Parvavthi Puram highway, Sub-Inspector informed.

"Other people received minor injuries," the official informed.

Further details are awaited (ANI)

