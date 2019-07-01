Andhra Pradesh: 5 killed, 6 injured after car rams into parked truck in Guntur

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Five people including two children were killed while six others sustained injuries after the car in which they were travelling in, hit a parked truck on the national highway in Guntur's Chilakaluripeta in the wee hours of Monday.

The injured have been shifted to the government hospital where two of them are in serious condition.

Narasaraopeta DSP Rama Varma reached the accident site and has initiated an inquiry.

Victims who hail from West Godavari's Sabbuvaripalem village were returning home after offering prayers to Lord Balaji in Tirupati.

The police have filed the case and started an investigation. (ANI)

