Andhra Pradesh: 5,041 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): As many as 5,041 new COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of cases to 49,650 in the state.

According to the Nodal Officer, the number of cases includes, 26,118 active cases, 22,890 discharges and 642 deaths.

"In the last 24 hours, 31,148 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh of which 5,041 of them were detected COVID positive. With this, total cases in the state increased to 49,650 including 26,118 active cases," media bulletin issued by Nodal officer said.

"In past 24 hours, 1,106 persons are discharged. Total discharged is 22,890," added the bulletin.

As many as 56 deaths are reported in the same period-- 10 in east Godavari district; 8 in Srikakulam; 7 each in Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, Krishna districts; 4 in Prakasam; 3 each in Anantapur, Kadapa and Vizianagaram districts; 2 each in Guntur and Chittoor districts. Total deaths increased to 642, it said. (ANI)

