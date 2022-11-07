Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): A total of six people were arrested in a drug haul in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, said officials on Monday.
The officials recovered drugs worth Rs. two lakhs from the accused.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Andhra Pradesh: 6 drug peddlers held in Chittoor
ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2022 21:33 IST
Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): A total of six people were arrested in a drug haul in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, said officials on Monday.