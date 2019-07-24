Andhra Pradesh: 6 landmines discovered in Donubai forest area

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): An anti-Naxal force on Tuesday discovered six landmines in Donubai forest area here.

A revolver was also found in the area.

N. Ammi Reddy, Srikakulam district Superintendent of Police (SP) said: "The landmine dump might have set up almost six years ago. By completing the circuit with the help of remote or even a mobile phone, those mines can be used for massive destruction."

He further added that Maoists might be using these places as shelter zones so they might not have plans for using the mines exactly in the same area. If needed, they could have easily used the mines.

The police also said that politicians and combing parties can be possible targets. (ANI)

