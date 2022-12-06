Andhra Pradesh: 6-year-old sexually assaulted

Eluru (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): A 6-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in the Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh.

The incident took place in the Nujiveedu constituency of Agiripalli Mandal.



The minor girl is being treated at a government hospital.

Nujividu DSP, Ashok Kumar Goud said the police will register a case and take action against the accused.

"A minor girl was sexually assaulted today. We are interrogating the girl and her family members for more details. We have also formed three teams to investigate the case. A case will be registered against the accused and action will be taken to punish him severely," he said. (ANI)

