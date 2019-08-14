Andhra Pradesh: 70 crest gates of Prakasam barrage lifted

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): 70 crest gates of Prakasam barrage have been lifted on Wednesday, with huge inflows of flood-water reaching the reservoir from Pulichintala project on Krishna river.

The Prakasam barrage on river Krishna is receiving a huge amount of flood-water. The barrage is receiving 4.5 lakh cusecs from the Pulichintala project and 70 gates of the barrage have been lifted for six feet height to release 4.5 lakh cusecs of water into the sea.

In this wake, officials alerted the people in island villages in the catchment area of Krishna river. (ANI)

