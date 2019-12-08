Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 8 (ANI): A 70-year-old residential building collapsed in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on Saturday.
No casualties were reported in the incident as four families who lived in the building were not there when the mishap took place.
Locals have requested the authorities to ensure protection of buildings which are on the verge of collapsing. (ANI)
Andhra Pradesh: 70-year-old building collapses in Tirupati
ANI | Updated: Dec 08, 2019 02:22 IST
