Andhra Pradesh: 8-year-old boy found dead in hostel washroom

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:08 IST

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): An eight-year-old boy was found dead in a washroom of BC Welfare Hostel in Challapalli town in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district.
The class 3 child was stabbed in the neck. The police have rushed to the spot.
"The boy is eight years old and cut marks are visible on his neck. The investigation is still in a preliminary stage," said Challapalli Circle Inspector Narayana. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:51 IST

Amit Shah moves Article 370, J-K Reorganisation Bill in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday moved the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, in Lok Sabha.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:45 IST

U'khand: 9 killed after boulder falls on bus in Chamoli

Lambagad (Uttrakhand) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): At least nine were killed and several feared trapped after a boulder fell on their vehicle at Lambagad slide zone on Badrinath Highway in Chamoli district on Tuesday.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:34 IST

Decades old comedy of errors rectified now: TMC's Sukhendu...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Even as the Trinamool Congress is among the Opposition parties who have vehemently opposed the government's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, one of its lawmakers in Rajya Sabha welcomed it as a "thunderbolt" which will rectify the "decades-old c

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:31 IST

Greater Noida: 2 children dead, 12 people injured after house collapse

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Two children died while 12 people sustained injuries after a portion of a house collapsed here.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:16 IST

Article 370 scrapped: Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah placed under...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference deputy chief Omar Abdullah were taken under preventive arrest after the Centre scrapped Article 370 on Monday.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:03 IST

Peace in J-K; Locals welcome scrapping of Art 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): There is an uneasy peace and seeming normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir and there is no agitation in the area with people going about their daily routine, a day after the abrogation of Article 370. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is in Srinagar to review the security

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 10:12 IST

Unnao: 2 dead, 22 injured in accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Two people died and 22 others were injured after the tractor-trolley they were travelling in was hit by a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Bangarmau on Tuesday morning.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 10:08 IST

Amit Shah to move three key Bills related to J-K today in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday move in Lok Sabha the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 and the resolution revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 09:46 IST

Rain lashes Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Delhi on Tuesday morning witnessed heavy showers bringing relief from the sultry weather but also traffic congestion on the roads.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 09:24 IST

Central Railway: Trains canceled, diverted in Southeast Ghat due to rains

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Two trains have been diverted and one cancelled following heavy downpour in the state, the Central Railways said on Tuesday.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 08:39 IST

Zakir Nagar fire: 6 dead; 5 among 10 injured in hospital ICU

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Six people including one child died and 10 people sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a multistorey building in Zakir Nagar in southeast Delhi the early hours of Tuesday.

 

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 07:30 IST

K'taka rains: Shivamogga District administration declares...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Amid incessant rains, Shivamogga District administration has declared a holiday on Tuesday for schools and colleges (government and aided) in three Taluks of Malnad region.

