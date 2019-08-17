Andhra Pradesh: ACB officials raid sub-registrar office

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Saturday led by ACB DSP Nagabhushanam raided the office of the Proddutur town sub-registrar.

The team has reportedly recovered a huge amount of unaccounted money in the course of the raids.

The ACB officials are verifying the official records to find out the source of the money found during the raid.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

