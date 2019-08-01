Andhra Pradesh: ACB raids Executive Officer's house in Kurnool

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths here on Thursday raided the house of an Executive Officer in Adoni.

The individual identified as Ram Prasad is working as an Executive Officer in the Endowments Department in Gudur.

The ACB sleuths recovered Rs 15 lakhs in cash, 250 gm gold and documents for 23 house plots, two houses in Adoni town and one in Kurnool city.

ACB DSP Nagabhushanam informed that Ram Prasad has been arrested and will be produced in the court on Friday.

"We had received information that Ram Prasad has disproportionate assets. We went to court and got a search warrant. We raided his house in Adoni town. We identified three houses, two in Adoni and one in Kurnool. There are 23 flats on his wife's name," DSP told ANI. (ANI)