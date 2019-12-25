Andhra Pradesh: Ahead of Cabinet meet, police ask villagers not to allow unknown persons in their houses

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): In view of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues slated to pass through Mandadam village here ahead of the Cabinet meeting on December 27, the police have circulated a notice asking villagers to not allow unknown persons in their houses and not indulge in any acts that may create law and order situation.

The handwritten police notice signed by Tulluru Police Station Inspector Srihari Rao has been circulated among the villagers.

"Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting will be held on 27th December 2019 at State Secretariat located at Velagapudi. The Chief Minister, other ministers and other officials will pass by your Mandadam village," reads the police notice.

"So you are asked not to allow any new persons other than your family members in your house or its premises due to security reasons. In case you have any information about new persons or tourists, please inform the same to the police," adds the notice.

"We further request you that neither you nor your family members indulge in any action that will be detrimental to the law and order situation. In case anybody acts against this and violates the law; appropriate action will be taken against them," it further reads.

The development comes amid the protests by political parties and farmers against the government's proposal to set up three capitals.

The GN Rao Committee has recommended that Andhra Pradesh government should have decentralised development by having three capital cities for the legislature, executive and judiciary and put the available resources to the best use by taking into consideration concerns on environment and for a balanced regional growth.

It is likely that the government will take a final call on this matter in the Cabinet meeting on December 27. (ANI)

