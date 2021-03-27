Andhra Pradesh: All Opposition parties observe SKM's Bharat Bandh call

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 26 (ANI): All political parties in Andhra Pradesh, except Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Jana Sena Party (JSP), are observing Bharat Bandh called by several farmers' bodies against the farm laws.

While left parties are leading the Bandh, Andhra Pradesh ruling YSR Congress Party has also announced its support to the strike.

The state government has already announced that RTC buses will not operate today till 1 PM.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has also supported the Bandh call.

"The Bandh in Andhra Pradesh is a grand success. The anti-BJP mood is developing across the country. Many different sections of society have supported the Bandh call. YSRCP and TDP, who earlier supported the BJP, are also participating in the Bandh," said P Madhu, CPM, state secretary.



"Earlier only, communists use to stage protests in support of farmers' rights and against privatisations. Today, many regional parties are coming together to protest against the BJP. Rights of the people are being increasingly encroached on by the BJP by its unilateral policies," Madhu added.

The CPM state secretary also added that Assam, Bengal, and other poll-bound states will also see the effects of the developing anti-BJP mood among the masses.

"Ruling party YSRCP and major Opposition party TDP are also participating in the Bandh call. Nearly 500 farmers' organisations are participating across the country. I reiterate our request to the Centre to repeal all three laws in farmers' interest and also to take back the decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam steel plant," remarked K Ramakrishna, CPI, state secretary.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is protesting against three new farm laws, has given a call for a complete Bharat Bandh on March 26 from 6 am to 6 pm. and said "all minor and big roads and trains will be blocked" and "all services will remain suspended except for ambulance and other essential services".

The Bandh has been called for the repeal of three agricultural laws, for law on MSP and procurement, cancellation of all police cases against farmers, rollback of "electricity bill and pollution bill" and for reducing prices of diesel, petrol and gas.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of Delhi since November last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

