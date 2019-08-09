Andhra Pradesh: Animal statues erected along sea coast wash away

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Animal statues erected along the seat coast here washed away in heavy rains on Thursday.

Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers in the Srikakulam district are overflowing due to heavy rains in their catchment areas located in Odisha.

In Vamsadhara river, almost 1 lakh cusecs of water has been released into the sea.

Due to this, Kalingapatnam town on the banks of the Bay of Bengal received huge floodwaters. (ANI)

