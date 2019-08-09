Visuals of an elephant statue washed away in floodwater.
Visuals of an elephant statue washed away in floodwater.

Andhra Pradesh: Animal statues erected along sea coast wash away

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 05:33 IST

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Animal statues erected along the seat coast here washed away in heavy rains on Thursday.
Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers in the Srikakulam district are overflowing due to heavy rains in their catchment areas located in Odisha.
In Vamsadhara river, almost 1 lakh cusecs of water has been released into the sea.
Due to this, Kalingapatnam town on the banks of the Bay of Bengal received huge floodwaters. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 06:56 IST

Kin of Andhra woman who dies at govt health centre stage protest

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Relatives of a 30-year-old woman who died on Thursday at government-run community health centre here in Palasa town, staged an agitation at the facility alleging negligence by the duty doctor.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 06:06 IST

Sharad Pawar urges Maharashtra govt to waive farmers' loans in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday urged the Maharashtra government to waive loans of farmers who hail from flood-affected areas in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 05:37 IST

3 held for duping Punjab CM's wife Preneet Kaur of Rs 23 lakh

Patiala (Punjab) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Three men have been arrested for allegedly duping Congress MP and wife of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Preneet Kaur to the tune of Rs 23 lakh, police said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 05:23 IST

WB: Air coolers, fans installed at animals shelters at...

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): North Bengal Wild Animals Park has taken several measures to protect the animals from temperatures which has seen a rise over the past few days here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 04:03 IST

Odisha govt launches Small Savings Incentive Scheme

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Odisha government on Thursday launched the 'Odisha Small Savings Incentive Scheme' for the calendar year 2019 under the notation "AQ" series.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 03:55 IST

Madhya Pradesh to have 100 high-tech 'Gau Shalas' soon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh will soon have 100 high-tech 'Gau Shalas' (cow shelters) after Kumar Mangalam Birla of Birla Group agreed to the proposal of Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 03:48 IST

WB: BJP cries foul after Siliguri admin denies permission to...

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): BJP on Thursday hit out at TMC after the Siliguri Metropolitan Police denied permission to Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) to hold a rally in support of the abrogation of Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 03:08 IST

Maharashtra: NCP leader Shekhar Gore joins Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): With only a few months to go for Assembly elections in Maharashtra, political party leaders continue to switch loyalties.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 03:08 IST

Maharashtra: 2 booked under Narcotics Act

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested two people and seized drugs worth over Rs 15 lakhs from them in the Khar west area here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 02:22 IST

Bhongir MP writes to PM Modi, alleges scam in Kaleshwaram Lift...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Congress MP from Bhongir, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging a scam of "thousands of crores of rupees" in executing the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 02:07 IST

U'khand: Youth tied up to tree, thrashed over suspicion of mobile theft

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): One person was brutally thrashed and hung from a tree here on the suspicion that he had stolen mobile phone.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 01:22 IST

Telangana: Unable to repay cricket betting money, 21-yr-old...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): A 21-year-old student who hanged himself to death on August 4 took the extreme step as he was unable to repay the large sum of money he had borrowed from a friend to bet on a cricket match, according to a suicide note allegedly written by him, police said on

Read More
iocl