Andhra Pradesh: Annual Pavithrotsavam ritual starts amid COVID-19 pandemic

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): The three-day-long annual ritual of Pavithrotsavam started at the Lord Balaji temple at Tirumala amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Trust Board chairman Y V Subba Reddy informed.

"The Darsanam of Lord Balaji will continue with COVID-19 restrictions. The 'Pavitra Pratishta' ritual is going to be performed on the first day along with special havans. The 'Snapana Tiru Manjanam' ritual will be held from 9 am to 11 am and Vedic rituals will be performed in the evening," he said.

"Seer Chinnajeeyar Swamy, Executive Officer (EO) Anil Kumar Singhal, Special EO AV Dharma Reddy, and other officials took part in the program," Reddy added.

Pavitrotsavam is an annual ritual in the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, Andhra Pradesh. Pavitrotsava is derived from the combination of two words Pavitra and Utsava. (ANI)

