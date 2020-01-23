Andhra Pradesh Assembly adjourned till Jan 27

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Thursday was adjourned till 11 am, January 27.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has proposed to discuss the matter of abolishing the legislative council on January 27.

The three-day special session of the state assembly had begun on January 20 amid tight security.

During the 3-day session, the state assembly passed the 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020'.

According to a release, the "Bill provides for the creation of three capital cities to usher in the decentralisation of development."

The Bill proposes to have a legislative capital at Amaravati, executive capital and Raj Bhavan at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool.

The legislative council of Andhra Pradesh later sent the Decentralisation Bill (for setting up of three capitals) to select committee. (ANI)

