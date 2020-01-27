Andhra Pradesh Assembly passes govt's resolution to dissolve legislative council

Amaravati">Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed the state government's resolution to dissolve the Legislative Council.

The assembly will send the resolution to the central government for further process. The House has been adjourned sine die.

This comes after the state assembly passed the 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020'.

The Bill proposes to have a legislative capital at Amaravati">Amaravati, executive capital and Raj Bhavan at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool. (ANI)

