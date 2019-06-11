Andhra Pradesh Assembly Session from today

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): The YSRCP government will take up all the issues related to poor people during the Assembly Session, which commences on Wednesday, said Gadikota Srikant Reddy, the ruling party's Chief Whip, on Tuesday.

"Our Chief Minister Reddy's agenda is to do more things for the poor people," he said.

The Assembly session of Andhra Pradesh is starting on Wednesday, the day which will see newly elected MLAs taking the oath.

"The session will commence at 11 am on Wednesday. Protem Speaker SV Appala Naidu will administer the oath to newly elected MLAs. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will be the first to take the oath," said Reddy.

He said that MLAs would elect the Speaker on June 13. Governor ESL Narasimhan will address the joint session of the House on June 14, Reddy said.

"The House was run entirely undemocratically for the last five years. That is the reason we boycotted the House. There were no procedures, no rules, and no debates. TPD MLAs used the Assembly just to praise former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. That won't happen anymore," he said. (ANI)

