Andhra Pradesh: Auto driver accused of indecent behaviour with minor, case registered

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): A minor school girl was allegedly harassed by an auto driver while returning from her school on Thursday.

This incident occurred at Regidi Mandal of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh.

According to Regidi police station Sub Inspector Balaraju, the minor who studies in a private school takes an auto every day to reach for her classes as well as to return home.

"Today while the girl was about to reach her destination, the auto driver started behaving indecently with her. The girl's father gave a complaint in this regard and we have registered a case", the sub-inspector said.

The minor who studies in 8th class was allegedly subjected to indecent behaviour by auto driver Vakada Suresh who transports children to school in Rajam town. He allegedly attempted to change the route after dropping all other children to their destination.

A case has been filed under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and investigation has been initiated. (ANI)

