Andhra Pradesh: Ayyappa Diksha devotees protest against Bairi Naresh in NTR

NTR (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Ayyappa Diksha devotees on Saturday staged a protest against Atheist Association President, Bairi Naresh after he courted controversy by making "insulting" remarks about Lord Ayyappa Swamy at Hanumakonda town.

The protest was held at the statue of NTR and the protesters demanded strict action against him.

Swamies wearing Ayyappa Swamy Diksha walked from Ayyappa Swamy Temple to YTR Circle chanting Hindu slogans.

A group of Vanapuli village devotees of lord Ayyappa also lodged a complaint at the Jaggayapet town police station.

Meanwhile, Bairi Naresh was arrested in Warangal on Saturday.



Vikarabad superintendent of police (SP), Koti Reddy said, "Bairi Naresh made derogatory remarks against Ayyappa Swamy devotees (Ayyappa Swamies). Yesterday we registered the case and today he has been arrested at Warangal and will be produced before the court today."

"Bairi Naresh has been booked under Sections 153(A), 205, and 505 of IPC," he added.

Ayyappa Swamy devotees (Ayyappa Swamies) on Friday launched a state-wide protest demanding action against Atheist Association President, Bairi Naresh after he courted controversy by making "insulting" remarks about Lord Ayyappa Swamy.

Bairi Naresh allegedly made an insulting remark against Lord Ayyappa at a public meeting.

A video of the same went viral, sparking outrage on social media platforms. Devotees had lodged complaints against Bairi Naresh at different police stations in Hyderabad with demands for his immediate arrest.

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had also demanded the invocation of the Preventive Detention Act against him for allegedly insulting the Hindu Gods and hurting the sentiments of the devotees of Ayyappa Swamy. (ANI)

