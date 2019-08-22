Andhra Pradesh: Bankers must devise strategies to boost economy, says Chief Secretary Subrahmanyam

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): All bankers must work on devising strategies towards boosting the economy of the country as a response to the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam on Thursday.

Speaking at Andhra Pradesh State Level Bankers meeting here, Subrahmanyam also stressed the need for banks to devise policies to minimise asset loss and focus on increasing lending for young entrepreneurs.

Emphasizing on the role of banks in rural areas, Subrahmanyam said that bank managers need to ensure that rural areas are getting adequate attention.

"We must have a strong rural cadre in the banking sector who are willing to work at least 15 years in the rural areas," Subrahmanyam said.

The Chief Secretary also urged the bankers to take the role of doctors while looking after farmers and keeping an eye on vulnerable families and assisting them in the time of their need.

"Like a doctor, please keep an eye on the vulnerable farmers with great care and see who needs attention. The bank manager should identify whenever a family is on the verge of collapse if things don't improve for them," said Subrahmanyam. (ANI)

