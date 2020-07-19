Andhra Pradesh BJP demands all party meeting on sand policy in State

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): BJP Andhra Pradesh Vice President S Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Saturday slammed the YSRCP government alleging that the government's inefficient decisions over the supply of sand were causing people problems.

"The government's inefficient decision in the supply of sand is causing problems to the people. People are compelled to go to MLAs or MPs for recommendation to get sand," he said.

He urged the State government to relax the rules for people belonging to the rural areas and to those who use sand for personal needs. The BJP vice president said that people are compelled to go to MLAs or MPs for recommendations to get sand.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy also demanded constitution of an all-party meeting on the sand policy.

He said, "The government had brought two policies and now trying to form a sand corporation. Doesn't that mean that the government accepted its earlier policies as a failure? At least in this new policy, the government should take the opinions of people and all parties. The government is making a policy a day to cover up its failures." Reddy also questioned how the new sand policy would be useful to the public.

The YSRCP government changed the sand policy after it came to power. Yet, sand supply remained a matter of concern in the state. On the name of resolving all issues related to sand supply; the government has announced a constitution of a sand corporation, in the recently concluded cabinet meeting. (ANI)

