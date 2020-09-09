Andhra Pradesh BJP demands probe in burning of Antarvedi temple chariot

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 9 (ANI): Lanka Dinakar, BJP leader, on Wednesday demanded a probe regarding the burning of the Antarvedi temple chariot.

The chariot of the famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha temple in Antarvedi of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh was gutted in a fire mishap in the early hours of September 6.

"Initially the state government authorities said the burning of the chariot was an accident and happened due to a short circuit. Then they said honeybees caused the fire, and now they are saying a lunatic person who is a native of Bengal caused the fire. The government is playing with the emotions of people of Andhra Pradesh," said Dinakar.

He added that attacks on Hindu religious sites are becoming frequent in the state and accused the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's government for not doing anything about it.

"The truth should come out about the burning of the chariot at Antarvedi temple. BJP strongly condemn such acts, and our state BJP president has also demanded a detailed investigation into the case," he said.

State BJP General Secretary Satya Murthy Vamaraju on September 7 demanded stern action against the culprits who burnt the Antarvedi temple chariot. (ANI)

