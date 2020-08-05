Andhra Pradesh: BJP protest against sub-inspector negligence in gang rape case, SI sent on VR, DSP assures stern action

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): BJP SC ST Morcha leader and state BJP Vice President Ramchandar Naik along with other party workers held a protest in front of DSP office in Atmakur town here to protest against the alleged inaction of police in connection with a gang rape case.

BJP Kurnool district president Lakshmikanth Reddy said that Velugodu Sub Inspector Raja Reddy was acting in favour of ruling party leaders and cadre, and trying to suppress the gang rape case.

The brutal incident happened on Friday and the rape survivor, who hails from Jammi Nagar Tanda, a tribal hamlet in Velugodu region of Atmakuru mandal, filed a police complaint on Monday. However, survivor and her relatives have alleged that the police have not responded to their complaint.

According to the complaint, three people from Velugodu beat up the husband of the woman and gangraped her in from of him.

BJP leader Lakshmikanth Reddy alleged that one of the accused is a worker of the ruling party and follower of YSRCP Atmakur mandal president. That's the reason the concerned police - Velugodu Sub Inspector - did not respond to the complaint, he alleged.

However, Atmakuru DSP Venkatrao said that case has been filed and two of the accused arrested. He said, "A couple from Jammi Reddy Tanda working at construction site at the bridge nearby. On Saturday, the woman complained that three youth of Chenchu tribe beat up her husband and attacked her. "

"Our police had filed case under sections 324, 354A of IPC on the very same day. Later, the victim told women police that those three had gang raped her. Then the case was immediately altered to gang rape case under sections 376B and 506. Victim was sent to hospital for medical examination. Two accused were arrested Tuesday morning," the DSP said.

"All these protests are going on for third accused. We will definitely catch him too and arrest him. Coming to the matter of allegations on the Sub Inspector; the district SP has ordered me to inquire and send a report. Later, action will be taken," Venkatrao said.

Meanwhile, the Sub Inspector facing allegations of not responding to the case has been sent for Vacancy Reserve. (ANI)

