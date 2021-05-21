Andhra Pradesh Budget session adjourns sine die

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Budget Assembly session was adjourned on Thursday sine die after the state finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy presented the Budget for financial year 2021-22.

The Assembly passed the state's Rs 2,29,779.27 crore Budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 on Thursday.

After this, it passed two resolutions. Both the resolutions were unanimously passed.



The Assembly also made a resolution against the privatisation of RINL, Visakhapatnam, popularly known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

State Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy had introduced the resolution against the privatisation of the VSP. The house unanimously passed the resolution.

Goutam Reddy also introduced another resolution requesting the Central government to rename Orvakal airport in Kurnool district as Uyyalavada Narasimha Reddy Airport.(ANI)

