Andhra Pradesh: Bus overturns in Krishna District, 20 injured

Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): At least 20 people got injured after a bus they were travelling overturned near Pedda Pulipaka village in Krishna District on Saturday.

The bus was bound for Avanigadda town, heading from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

As many as 50 passengers were travelling in the bus when the incident took place. The injured passengers were taken to Vijayawada Government Hospital.

Passengers allege that the accident occurred due to over speeding at the turning point. (ANI)

