Andhra Pradesh: Cannabis worth Rs 1 cr seized in Vizag, one arrested

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The Prohibition and Excise Department on Monday seized over 800 kg of cannabis, valued at Rs 1 crore, from a truck in Narsipatnam town of Visakhapatnam district.

The driver of the Odisha-registered vehicle was arrested, Excise Inspector Sathish told ANI.

"The cannabis consignment was being transported to Odisha from Visakhapatnam," he said, adding it weighed 815 kg. (ANI)

